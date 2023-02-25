Alia Bhatt And Sanjay Leela Bhansali Celebrate 1 Year Of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

In Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram entry, the actress and veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali can be seen twinning in white or as Alia described in her caption: "Gangu wala safed." The caption was a tweaked version of a popular dialogue from the 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt posted the picture on one year anniversary of Gangubai Kathiawadi, on Saturday. She captioned the post: "One year of our Gangu." Alia Bhatt added the hashtags #gangubaizindabad and #ganguwalasafed to her post.

See the post shared by Alia Bhatt here:

Alia Bhatt was also clicked at the filmmaker's birthday party on Friday night.

Alia Bhatt pictured arriving at the party.

Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres last year and it earned over Rs 100 crore. The film had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival last year.

In the film, Alia Bhatt played the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi - a sex worker in Mumbai's Kamathipura, who was pushed into prostitution at an early age. The film showcased her journey as the head of a brothel and a leader of Kamathipura. This was Alia Bhatt's first project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress was supposed to work with the filmmaker in a film titled Inshallah, co-starring Salman Khan. However, the project got shelved.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is best-known for directing iconic films like Khamoshi: The Musical, Black, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Guzaarish, among others. His next project is the Netflix series Heeramandi, starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh.