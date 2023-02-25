Pics - Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh And Sonakshi Sinha At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday Bash

Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt at the party.

For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 60th birthday, the filmmaker's close industry friends were pictured arriving at his Mumbai residence on Friday night. Alia Bhatt, who worked with the filmmaker in the 2022 smash hit Gangubai Kathiawadi, was pictured at the birthday bash. Alia looked pretty as ever in a white ensemble. Also pictured at the party was Ranveer Singh, who has worked with the filmmaker in 3 projects. Their first film together was the 2013 release Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. They later worked together in Bajirao Mastani (2015) and "Padmaavat" (2018). Sonakshi Sinha, who will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, was also pictured at the party.

All the stars showed up at the party in white ensembles. See photos of the actors arriving at the venue here:

Alia Bhatt pictured arriving at the party.

Sonakshi Sinha pictured arriving at the party.

Ranveer Singh pictured arriving at the party.

Meanwhile, on one year anniversary of their film Gangubai Kathiawadi on Saturday, Alia Bhatt shared a picture with the filmmaker and she wrote: "One year of our Gangu." She added the hashtags #gangubaizindabad and #ganguwalasafed.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last project was Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was both a hit as well as critically acclaimed. Besides Alia Bhatt, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari in key roles. The film was also screened at the Berlin Film Fest.

His next project is Heeramandi, which will showcase the story of the courtesans of Lahore. The series will feature Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed iconic films like Khamoshi: The Musical, Black, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Guzaarish, to name a few.