Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pic Of Mother Soni Razdan And Mother-In-Law Neetu Kapoor. Because, Mother's Day

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Hey folks, its Mother's Day today and Bollywood celebs are leaving no stone unturned to express their love for their darling mothers. Joining the bandwagon was also new mom Alia Bhatt, who wished the "mamas"in her life, in her own sweet way. The Gully Boy actress, who became a mother herself last year to little Raha, shared a lovely image of her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, on her Instagram stories and simply wrote, "Happy Mama's Day." Take a look at the post here:

Alia Bhatt is currently having the time of her life. Apart from debuting at the Met Gala in New York, the actress was also recently declared the brand ambassador for Gucci. Recently the actress shared some special details about herself in an interview with Vice.

In a segment, Alia Bhatt discussed her take on the seven deadly vices/sins – lust, envy, pride, wrath, sloth, greed and gluttony. Starting with gluttony, Alia Bhatt revealed that she is a true-blue foodie and shared that she enjoys home-cooked food such as dal-chawal, bhindi ki sabzi, tadka dahi and achaar. For dessert she picked milk cake. However, a statement by Alia that went viral, involved her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking of who she envies, Alia said: “I envy my husband Ranbir because he has a saint-like mind. If you were to open my brain up,” and followed it with a bunch of scrambled noises.

Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor further, Alia Bhatt said that the one thing that angers her is “incompetence”. Explaining further, she said, “The one thing that immediately puts me into a fit of anger is incompetence and I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband doesn't like it if my voice goes above this decibel because he thinks it is not fair, and that it is important to be kind even when you are unhappy.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in a dreamy and intimate ceremony in Mumbai last year. The couple also welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor, last year. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor worked together in the 2022 hit Brahmastra.