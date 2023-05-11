Alia Bhatt On Nepotism: 'I Acknowledge The Fact That I Do Have That Privilege'

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, opened up on her film journey so far, shared her thoughts on cancel culture and gave her inputs to the 'N' word debate (as in nepotism) during a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia. Alia Bhatt, daughter of veteran actor Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, was launched in Bollywood by Karan Johar in 2012. Alia, sharing her thoughts on nepotism, told Harper's Bazaar Arabia, "It has definitely come up a lot in conversation over the last couple of years. The long and short of it is, I empathise. I understand that it's possibly been easier for me to get through the door than maybe the next person. And I compare my dreams to another person's dreams: no dream is bigger or smaller, or more intense. Everybody's dreams are the same, everybody's desire is the same."

Alia Bhatt said that she "acknowledges" that she had a relatively earlier start and added, "I completely understand where that conversation comes from. The only thing I can say is that I acknowledge the fact that I have gotten that head start. I acknowledge the fact that I do have that privilege, which is why I give 100 per cent every day and I never take my work for granted. The only thing I can do is keep my head down and keep working."

The debate on nepotism started on the Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, after actor Kangana Ranaut labelled Karan Johar as the "flagbearer of nepotism," when she made an appearance on his chat show in 2016.

Alia Bhatt, during the course of the interview, also talked about her thoughts on cancel culture and she said, "I have many thoughts. I also have many opinions. But I also feel like the world is full of opinions right now. So, I think the kind of person I want to be is one that keeps my opinions to myself, and leads with kindness and silence. Because we're missing a lot of that. And yeah, I do feel people are very quick to judge. But there's also a lot of good in the world that's happening. So I choose to focus on that, and as long as I'm not adding to the noise and staying away from it, I'm okay."

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also has two Bollywood releases lined up - Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.