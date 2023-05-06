Deepika Padukone's Shout Out To Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Post: 'You Did It'

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt had the most amazing night of the year at Met Gala earlier this week. She walked the red carpet of the world-famous fundraising gala in New York City in a pearl-studded white gown designed by Prabal Gurung. Of course, Alia looked like a “princess” in the fit, inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look. Her debut at Met Gala 2023 was so impressive that it has been drawing praise from several celebrities. Now, joining the list, Deepika Padukone also gave a shout-out to Alia on her first appearance at the ball. The Met Gala veteran reacted to a recent post by Alia, where she is seen talking about her overwhelming experience and wearing the stunning gown. Reacting to the post, Deepika Padukone dropped a heartwarming comment. The actress, who has attended Met Gala three times, wrote: “You did it” with a red heart icon.

Since May 1, Alia Bhatt has been giving her fans glimpses of one of the most memorable events of her life. A recent post, an excerpt from Alia's interview with Vogue, shows her looking at her gown in the mirror and joking: “Can somebody just lift me up and place me on the red carpet now?” A voice in the background can be heard saying: “Mumbai to the Met,” which leaves the actress excited and thrilled. She then says: “When you talk about one of the major events, globally, one of the first events that will come to your mind is the Met Gala. It is very exciting but I can tell you when I am stepping out of that splinter van, like, I am going to feel a little wobble in my knee. It is not going to be really nice. Because I have a really big dress and very high shoes.”

The post is a video montage comprising clips of Alia Bhatt getting ready for the Met gala, walking out of her hotel room and interacting with her fans before reaching the venue. An excerpt from the caption read: “The all-white outfit elegantly fit into the night's dress code of ‘in honor of Karl (Lagerfeld).' Featuring a dramatic sheer train and hundreds (if not thousands) of pearl beads, the look served up pure princess bride—which certainly was a recurring theme in the decades-spanning catalog of Lagerfeld's work.”

Alia Bhatt, in her latest post too, shared some "outtakes" from her Met Gala journey. The black and white pictures show her gracefully posing in her gown.



Deepika Padukone is something of a Met Gala veteran. She made her debut in 2017 when she walked the red carpet in a white Tommy Hilfiger gown. In 2018, she turned to Prabal Gurung for a stunning blood-red gown. Her last Met Gala look was her most popular one. Deepika wore a silver pink Zac Posen gown to give off Barbie vibes.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

Deepika Padukone has Siddharth Anand's Fighter, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, as well as the Hindi remake of The Intern lined up.