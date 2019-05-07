How Deepika Padukone Got 'Met Gala Ready' - Twitter Says It's The Ranveer Singh Effect

Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala in New York. (Image courtesy AFP)

The Internet is drooling over Deepika Padukone's look for the Met Gala, where she wore a custom metallic pink Zac Posen gown. The general sentiment on the internet was: "Deepika Padukone killed it" while a section of social media directed a few jokes on her actor husband Ranveer Singh's eccentric style and said: "Just steal something from his wardrobe and you are #MetGala ready. Save those coins sis." Deepika Padukone walked the Met Gala red carpet for the third time and this year she upped her fashion game. From a subtle white Tommy Hilfiger gown to a zesty red Prabal Gurung dress and finally, this year's spectacular origami gown with eye-catching detailing (but more on that later) Deepika has come a long way with her Met Gala appearances.

Here are mixed reactions to Deepika's Met Gala 2019 appearance:

It's silly how Deepika waste money on these 'professional stylist' when she has fuckin Ranveer Singh at home. Just steal something from his wardrobe and you are #MetGala ready. Save those coins sis. — Natasha (@desimanhattan) May 7, 2019

No Seriously Deepika Should be the last person to worry about her #MetGala look ! She is married to the MetGala itself https://t.co/QM5EXsNGYP — (@ModiiRS) May 6, 2019

It's not easy to take off your eyes from Deepika Padukone 's MET Gala look. pic.twitter.com/Yy5LYKo6xV — Rupal (@Imroopal) May 7, 2019

Deepika Padukone KILLED it at the met. My fav Bollywood star — rishab arora (@rishabarora_) May 7, 2019

Ranveer Singh treats everyday like a Met Gala. — Photographer Faizan Patel (@faizanpatel) May 7, 2019

More than Deepika, think Ranveer Singh is a more suitable candidate for the #MetGala, given that he does fancy dress competition outfits everyday. — Neha Bhujang (@nehabhujang) May 7, 2019

alexa play good form by nicki minaj. #MetGalapic.twitter.com/XgPMVBuxZX — best of deepika padukone (@badpostsdeepika) May 7, 2019

Of Deepika's 'Camp Barbie' outfit

The theme of this year's Met Gala was "Camp" which was homage to Susan Sontag and her 1964 essay, Notes on 'Camp'. As per a CNBC report, to be in sync with the theme, designer Zac Posen employed traditional dressmaking artisans and combined their work with 3D printers to get the final outfit. Zac Posen also designed Met Gala outfits for Katie Holmes, Nina Dobrev and Julia Garner.

"Deepika's outfit has 408 embroidery pieces printed on an SLA machine. These embroidery pieces were vacuum metalized, painted, and then attached to the outside of the gown, which took more than 160 hours to print and finish," the CNBC report read.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently filming Chhapaak with director Meghna Gulzar.

