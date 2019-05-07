Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone's Pink 'Camp Barbie' Gown Has 408 Embroidered Pieces

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone in Zac Posen on the red carpet (courtesy AFP)

Highlights Deepika wore a pink gown to the Met Gala Her gown was designed with 408 embroidery pieces Deepika gave major retro vibes as she styled her hair in a bouffant

Deepika Padukone dropped like a pink dream on the Met Gala red carpet and all we can say is wow. Deepika Padukone, who is making her third appearance at the Met Gala, walked the red carpet in a floor sweeping Zac Posen gown, which comes with mindboggling details. In a fashion report on designer Zac Posen, CNBC shared the story behind Deepika's Met Gala gown and it will take you by surprise 408 times. "Deepika Padukone's custom metallic pink gown has embroidery pieces also printed on an SLA machine. These embroidery pieces were vacuum metalized, painted, and then attached to the outside of the gown, which took more than 160 hours to print and finish," said the piece.

Deepika Padukone painted the Met Gala in major retro vibes as she styled her hair in a bouffant and jazzed up her hairdo with a metallic headband. There was also a touch of little retro-goth with those blood-ox coloured lips and exaggerated winged eyes. Pretty obvious that Deepika Padukone's look has been put together by her stylist Shaleena Nathani, who introduced the "Camp Barbie" on Instagram.

Meanwhile, more details of Deepika's outfit were shared by the designer on the official Instagram handle. "The gorgeous and fabulous Deepika wearing a custom Zac Posen metallic pink lurex jacquard gown. This gown includes Zac Posen x GE Additive x Protolabs embroidery."

Deepika Padukone, with her Barbie inspired look, scored full marks on Twitter.

YASSS QUEEN! Deepika Padukone at #MetGala Camp: Notes on Fashion in New York City pic.twitter.com/TsqA2oZnqd — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY_) May 7, 2019

And Deepika Padukone, our very own pink princess, lived happily ever after...

Meanwhile, here's a look at the red carpet highlights from the Met Gala 2019.

