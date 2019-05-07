Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra Camps It Up In Dramatic Dior And Unreal Make-Up

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas on the red carpet (courtesy Instagram)

Head to the Met Gala 2019, if you want to "camp" with the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Lady Gaga and more such stars, because that's what the theme of this year is: "Camp: Notes On Fashion". And, Priyanka Chopra was at the top of her game. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas eclipsed every other guest as they walked the Met Gala red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art hand-in-hand. Priyanka literally turned heads in a Dior gown - a feather and thigh-high slit and metallic and caped one, paired with embellished gloves and stockings. But it's her dramatic make-up that got everyone talking - afro-curls topped with a caged crown of sorts. Priyanka Chopra's eccentric make-up only accentuated her look for the evening, which was supposed to be anything from the shade palate of "irony, humour, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality, and exaggeration."

While Priyanka Chopra's look as been conceptualised by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, courtesy for her exaggerated make-up goes to Pati Dubroff. And if you're a sucker for details, it's Pattie Yankee who styled her nails. Priyanka Chopra's hair has been put together by Bok-Hee, who best described Priyanka's look for the night in one word: "Queen." Did you see those metallic toned eye lashes? Goals.

Priyanka Chopra filled up her Instagram with pictures from the Met Gala. Nick Jonas was the perfect foil beside Priyanka Chopra in a pristine Dior ensemble and sparkly shoes. That moustache though.

Meanwhile, also spotted walking the red carpet was Deepika Padukone, who wore a Barbie inspired outfit custom designed by Zac Posen.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also part of this year's Met Gala Benefit Committee.

