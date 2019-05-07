Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra And Deepika Padukone Slay The Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala 2019. (Images courtesy AFP)

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone for a red carpet face-off at Met Gala held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art annually is the way to start the morning. Priyanka, who is attending the Met Gala for the third time this year arrived hand-in-hand with her husband Nick Jonas. The couple was dressed in Dior - Priyanka in an exaggerated feathered embellished dress and Nick in a pristine white suit. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone opted for a Zac Posen custom metallic pink gown, Priyanka's team of hairstylists finished out her look with afro curls completed with a crown-like piece while Deepika opted for a high puffed ponytail.

Here are pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala 2019. Starting with Priyanka Chopra - the 36-year-old actress wore mesh and sheer gown with a thigh-high slit and feathered hem. She attached a feathered-hem cape to the outfit too.

Deepika Padukone, who played safe for her last two appearances, took a bold step this year; more with her exaggerated make-up than her dress. Deepika's team of stylists finished out her look with a dark lip colour and matching eye make-up complete with glitters.

This year the Met gala is based on Notes on Camp, an essay written in 1964 by American author Susan Sontag and the theme is called "Camp: Notes on Fashion." The Costume Institute's head curator Andrew Bolton of the Metropolitan Museum of Art told news agency AFP: "Camp is by nature subversive (...) confronting and challenging the status quo... In the end, the purpose of camp is to put a smile on our faces and a warm glow in our hearts."

Whose interpretation of the theme did you like better - Deepika or Priyanka's?

(With inputs from AFP)

