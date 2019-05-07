Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra And Deepika Padukone Slay The Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were dressed in Dior while Deepika opted for Zac Posen

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 07, 2019 08:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra And Deepika Padukone Slay The Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala 2019. (Images courtesy AFP)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka Chopra finished out her look with afro curls
  2. Deepika wore a custom metallic pink gown
  3. She opted for a high puffed ponytail to complete her look

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone for a red carpet face-off at Met Gala held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art annually is the way to start the morning. Priyanka, who is attending the Met Gala for the third time this year arrived hand-in-hand with her husband Nick Jonas. The couple was dressed in Dior - Priyanka in an exaggerated feathered embellished dress and Nick in a pristine white suit. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone opted for a Zac Posen custom metallic pink gown, Priyanka's team of hairstylists finished out her look with afro curls completed with a crown-like piece while Deepika opted for a high puffed ponytail.

Here are pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala 2019. Starting with Priyanka Chopra - the 36-year-old actress wore mesh and sheer gown with a thigh-high slit and feathered hem. She attached a feathered-hem cape to the outfit too.

l5euckng

Deepika Padukone, who played safe for her last two appearances, took a bold step this year; more with her exaggerated make-up than her dress. Deepika's team of stylists finished out her look with a dark lip colour and matching eye make-up complete with glitters.

6l95s5o

This year the Met gala is based on Notes on Camp, an essay written in 1964 by American author Susan Sontag and the theme is called "Camp: Notes on Fashion." The Costume Institute's head curator Andrew Bolton of the Metropolitan Museum of Art told news agency AFP: "Camp is by nature subversive (...) confronting and challenging the status quo... In the end, the purpose of camp is to put a smile on our faces and a warm glow in our hearts."

Whose interpretation of the theme did you like better - Deepika or Priyanka's?

(With inputs from AFP)



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

met gala 2019priyanka chopradeepika padukone

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CBSE Class 10 ResultElection 2019Lok Sabha ElectionHow to Vote IndiaPhase 5 ElectionGeneral ElectionLok Sabha PollsElections 2019Live NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MobilesIPL FinalVideocon D2HClass 10 ResultGames of ThronesSacred Games 2

................................ Advertisement ................................