Met Gala 2019: Nick Jonas' Game Of Thrones Moment - Do You Think He Looks Like Littlefinger?

Looking for memes on Nick Jonas' Met Gala moustachioed look? Don't have to look too far as the 26-year-old singer posted one on his Instagram page. Nick Jonas attended the Met Gala dressed in a pristine white Dior suit and he pulled of a moustachioed look with ease. He later compared the look with a Game Of Thrones character and posted it on social media with a ROFL caption. Nick Jonas juxtaposed a picture of himself from the red carpet along with a picture of Petyr Baelish aka Littlefinger from Game Of Thrones and wrote: "Sansa... We must protect the vale." Interestingly, the character of Sansa is played by Nick's sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who was also at the Met Gala. The Internet did not miss the coincidence and an Instagram user wrote: "When Sansa is your actual sister-in-law IRL though. Game of Jonas"

In addition, Nick Jonas also directed a joke at the Met Gala's theme "Camp" saying, "Honestly should have worn a Camp Rock inspired outfit tonight given the theme was "camp" that would have been super tight. #MetBall2019." Camp Rock is 2008 Disney film, which featured Nick Jonas along with his brother Joe and Kevin Jonas.

Honestly should have worn a Camp Rock inspired outfit tonight given the theme was "camp" that would have been super tight. #MetBall2019 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 7, 2019

Nick Jonas walked the Met Gala red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum Of Arts in New York with his actress wife Priyanka Chopra. They were dressed in Dior - Priyanka in a feathered-detail outfit finished out with afro curls and dramatic make-up and Nick Jonas in white suit and glittery shoes.

