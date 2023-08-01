Sanjay Dutt To Make Punjabi Debut In Gippy Grewal's Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi

Image instagrammed by Sanjay Dutt. (Courtesy: Sanjay Dutt)

Sanjay Dutt has been taking interest in regional movies for quite some time now. After trying his luck in Telugu and Kannada movies, Sanjay Dutt announced his first Punjabi movie titled Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi. The movie will be directed by Gippy Grewal. Sharing a frame with Gippy Grewal and Amardeep Grewal, Sanjay Dutt wrote the caption in Punjabi. He also added an English translation which read, "Proudly announcing my first Punjabi film "Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi" with Gippy Grewal @gippygrewal @amardeepsgrewal @eastsunshineproductions."

Gippy Grewal is an actor, director and singer and a prominent name in the Punjabi industry. He has directed movies like Ardaas, Ardaas Karaan. He has acted in movies like Carry On Jatta, Best of Luck, Double Di Trouble, Second Hand Husband, to name a few.

Sanjay Dutt dropped his first look from Puri Jagannadh's new film Double ISMART on the occasion of his 64th birthday. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the movie stars Telugu star Ram Pothineni. Dressed in a suit, Sanjay Dutt sports a stylish look with earrings, rings, and tattoos on his face and fingers. Sanjay Dutt aka Big Bull smokes a cigar in the poster.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram profile, Sanjay Dutt wrote in the caption, "It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ram_pothineni. Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART." Double ISMART will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on March 8, 2024. Sanjay Dutt also announced that in his post. He wrote, "Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024."

Apart from Double ISMART, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Ghudchadi alongside Raveena Tandon.