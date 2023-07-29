Sanjay Dutt Drops First Look As Big Bull From Puri Jagannadh's Double ISMART

Image instagrammed by Sanjay Dutt. (Courtesy: Sanjay Dutt)

On the occasion of his 64th birthday, Sanjay Dutt treated his fans with an announcement of his new film Double ISMART, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Sanjay Dutt also shared the first look of his character Big Bull from the movie. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the movie stars Ram Pothineni. Dressed in a suit, Sanjay Dutt sports a stylish look with earrings, rings, and tattoos on his face and fingers. Sanjay Dutt aka Big Bull smokes a cigar in the poster. Sharing the poster on his Instagram profile, Sanjay Dutt wrote in the caption, "It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ram_pothineni. Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART." Double ISMART will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on March 8, 2024. Sanjay Dutt also announced that in his post. He wrote, "Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024."

Hollywood cinematographer Gianni Giannelli is working for this high-voltage action entertainer. Double ISMART is being made on a high budget with technically high in standards. The makers will reveal the other cast and crew of the movie soon. The shoot of the movie began in Mumbai just a few days back.

Puri Jagannadh is known for making movies like Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, Neninthe, Ek Niranjan, Golimaar, Businessman, to name a few. He made his Hindi debut with Liger, which tanked at the box office. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have acted in the movie. On the other hand, Ram Pothineni is known for his work primarily in Telugu movies. He has featured in movies like Jagadam, Masala, Shivam, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt recieved a huge praise for portraying a villain in Yash's K.G. F. 2. The film was a blockbuster at the box office. Sanjay Dutt, who celebrates his birthday today, received a big wish from wife Maanayata Dutt. Maanayata Dutt wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday my bestest half. words are not enough to appreciate all the things that you do for me....thank you for being so amazing...thank you for being you...wishing you nothing but the best ever in your life!! May you have an amazing year ahead and wish you create many more inspiring benchmarks! Feel incredibly blessed to be a part of your beautiful life. stay blessed" and dropped a bunch of emojis with it. Actor Sophie Choudry posted heart emojis on it. Sanjay and Maanayata's children Iqra and Shahraan also dropped love emojis on it.

Apart from Double ISMART, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Ghudchadi alongside Raveena Tandon.