Sanjay Dutt's Birthday Wish From Wife Maanayata Dutt: 'Thank You For Being You'

Sanjay and Maanayata. (Courtesy: Maanayata Dutt)

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt shared an adorable post to wish her husband a very happy birthday on Saturday. Sanjay Dutt is now 64 years old. Maanayata Dutt posted a reel of the couple's adorable pictures together. From younger days till date, the reel captures many moods of Sanjay and Maanayata over the years. Maanayata Dutt wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday my bestest half. words are not enough to appreciate all the things that you do for me....thank you for being so amazing...thank you for being you...wishing you nothing but the best ever in your life!! May you have an amazing year ahead and wish you create many more inspiring benchmarks! Feel incredibly blessed to be a part of your beautiful life. stay blessed" and dropped a bunch of emojis with it. Actor Sophie Choudry posted heart emojis on it. Sanjay and Maanayata's children Iqra and Shahraan also dropped love emojis on it.

Take a look at the post here:

Interestingly, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt share their birthdays in the same month, just a week apart. On last Saturday, Sanjay Dutt wished his wife a happy birthday with an emotional post. Calling Maanayata his "strentgh" and "support", Sanjay Dutt wrote in the caption, "Dear mom happy birthday and may god bless you with happiness, success and peace, thank you mom for being in my life and being my support, my strength, and mostly thank you for two beautiful children you have given me, you have stood like a rock in my life and always picked me up when I was falling, you have fought my battles with me shoulder to shoulder, I am a lucky man to have you as my wife in my life and I thank god and than you for that, thank you maa and happy birthday once again to you, love you the most in my life Manyata."

Take a look at the post here:

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt got married in 2008. They are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra. On their 15th wedding anniversary, Sanjay Dutt posted another reel featuring the best of their pictures together. He wrote in the caption, "Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and always Maanayata."

Take a look at here:

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Shamshera. Next, he will be seen in Ghudchadi alongside Raveena Tandon.