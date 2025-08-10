Ever Wondered How Banana Chips Are Made? This Viral Video Shows It All

Banana chips are that one snack we just can't get enough of. Crunchy, flavour-packed and super easy to grab anytime, they're perfect whether you're lounging at home or rushing out the door. From lazy evenings to travel munchies, banana chips are always there to crush those snack cravings. Honestly, once you start, stopping is the real challenge. But have you ever wondered how these addictive chips are actually made? A street vendor in Delhi recently revealed the entire process in a fascinating Instagram video.

First, we see him bring out a large bunch of green bananas. They're peeled carefully and set aside. Next comes the banana slicer, which turns them into thin, long slices. Then, the vendor pours a tin of oil into a big wok. As the oil heats up, it's time for the magic. The raw banana slices go in, sizzling away until they turn a beautiful golden brown. Once perfectly done, the banana chips are scooped out with a large strainer ladle to drain excess oil.

The video, shared by a food vlogger, was captioned: "Banana chips lovers, this one's for you! Delhi mein ho rahi hai banana chips ki mass production - crispy, fresh & full of flavour! (Mass production of banana chips in Delhi). Ek baar try karoge, baar-baar yaad aayega! (Try it once, and you'll keep remembering it.) Location: Vivek Vihar."

The reel quickly went viral, racking up over 9 million views.

One user commented, "Believe me guys, it's so tasty."

Another said, "Bhai yeh toh daily khaata hun (I have this daily)."

Someone else wrote, "My favourite."

"My favourite chips," read another comment.

"I have had this here before," a user added.

"Surat mein bahut banta hai, aur yeh kaafi famous bhi hai (It's made a lot in Surat, and it is also quite famous)."Others simply dropped heart emojis.

No matter how many times you try them, banana chips never fail to satisfy. What do you think? Tell us in the comments!