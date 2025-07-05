<i>Ramayana: Part I</i> - Ranbir Kapoor And Yash's Film Posters Light Up Times Square

Ramayana: Part I, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, is making waves worldwide. On Thursday, July 3, the makers unveiled the film's first glimpse, offering a peek into the epic battle.

Ramayana: Part I, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, witnessed a grand launch event across major Indian cities. Now, the movie's international rollout has reached North America. The iconic Times Square in New York City has been lit up with stunning visuals and posters of the film.

Giant billboards featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in their divine avatars adorn the bustling Times Square. Pictures of the same are currently going viral.

Ramayana: Part I, produced by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Yash, revolves around the timeless battle between two of the world's most iconic forces: Rama vs Ravana. It's a fight between good and evil.

The film's first look was accompanied by a caption that read, “Ten years of aspiration. Relentless conviction to bring the greatest epic of all time to the world. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world's best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of reverence and respect. Welcome to the beginning. Let's celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana."

Besides the titular cast, Sunny Deol will be seen as Lord Hanuman, whereas Ravie Dubey is set to play Ram's brother Lakshman in Ramayana: Part I. Adding to the grandeur, Oscar-winning musicians AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer crooned the movie's music.

Previously, Namit Malhotra shared some details about Ramayana: Part I at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit.

He said, “The way we want to go about it is to make it feel local to people in the world. Again, with the use of some technology, we're trying to make sure that we'll be able to localise the film in languages with performance, which means that it should play in English with lip sync without subtitles or dubbed versions, because it should be in English. It should be in Spanish; it should be in Japanese."

Ramayana will be released in two parts, with the first one premiering in Diwali 2026.