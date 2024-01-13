Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Malaika Arora And Farah Khan Were Ruling The Dance Floor. Then Shehar Ki Ladki Happened

Raveena Tandon in a still from the video. (courtesy: thefarahkhankunder)

The sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa witnessed an extra dose of 90s charm as actress Raveena Tandon made a special guest appearance. Filmmaker Farah Khan, one of the judges on the show, shared a delightful video featuring Raveena, along with fellow judges Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi, host Rithvik Dhanjani, and contestants Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra and Sagar Parekh. The video captured their fun moments, set to the iconic song Shehar Ki Ladki from Raveena's film Rakshak. In the clip, the boys are mesmerised by Raveena, leaving Farah and Malaika seemingly jealous at the end. While captioning the Instagram post, Farah wrote, "When the #shaherkiladki comes on #jhalakdikhlajaa," accompanied by black heart emojis.

As soon as Farah Khan dropped this video, Gauahar Khan, who hosts the show with Rithvikk Dhanjani, wrote, "Hahahahahahah where was I?” along with heart-eyed emojis. Actor Sagar Parekh commented, “Hahahahaha epic,” using face-with-tears-of-joy emojis. Saba Pataudi added, “Fabbbbb! And damn funny!” with face-with-tears-of-joy, fire, and red hearts emojis. Anjali Anand, known for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, responded, “Hahahahahaha too good!!”.

Take a look at the video below:

This is not the first time that Farah Khan posted a fun video with a guest on the show. Previously, she shared a lively dance clip featuring the iconic 80s and 90s star Meenakshi Seshadri. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa set became the stage for her spirited performance on the hit song Ding Dong O Baby Sing Song from the movie Hero. Farah, Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora, Rithvikk Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan, all joined in for some fun. The highlight of the video was undoubtedly Meenakshi Seshadri with her impressive dance moves. In her caption, Farah penned, “We have to Ding Dong when Meenakshi Seshadri is the guest on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.”

Raveena Tandon will be next seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Karmma Calling.