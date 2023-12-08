Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Meenakshi Seshadri Dances To Her Hit Song Ding Dong

Farah Khan shared this image. (courtesy: FarahKhanKunder)

Actress Meenakshi Seshadri is celebrated for her many hits in the 80s and 90s. Apart from outstanding acting skills, she is also well-known for her dancing. Recently, she took us all on a trip down memory lane on the sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Meenakshi Seshadri, who was in the show as a guest, not only enjoyed the performances of the contestants but also danced energetically to her famous song Ding Dong O Baby Sing Song from the movie Hero. Director Farah Khan Kunder, one of the judges on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, shared the video on her Instagram handle. The video captured the dance moves of judges Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora, along with the show hosts Rithvikk Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan. The highlight was Meenakshi Seshadri taking centre stage and showcasing her dance moves. Captioning the video, Farah wrote, “We have to Ding Dong when Meenakshi Seshadri is the guest on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.”

Watch the video here:

Meenakshi Seshadri is best known for her work in films like Damini, Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi and Ghayal.

A few days ago, Farah Khan shared another fun video from the sets of the reality show. The clip begins with Farah introducing the set to her Instagram family. She says, “Hi guys we are on the first day of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.” Capturing Malaika Arora on camera, Farah said, “And I have a quiz for the queen Malaika [Arora]. Aapke ghar mein jab electricity jati hai use kya kehte hain? [What do you call it when there is a power cut at home?]” To this, Malaika Arora said, “Short circuit?” Then the camera moves towards Arshad Warsi, who is already staring at Farah Khan as if he knew where this was all going. The moment Arshad came into the frame, Farah added, “And we have short circuit here. Aaj Munna Bhai nahi aaye? [Today, Munna Bhai didn't come?]” referring to Arshad Warsi's character Circuit from the 2003 blockbuster Munna Bhai MBBS.

Responding to this, Arshad Warsi said, “Nahi, aaj Munni Bhai hai sath mein. [No today Munni Bhai is with me],” referring to Malaika Arora's song Munni Badnaam Hui from the 2010 film Dabangg.

The clip ends with Malaika saying, “Ughh disgusting, kam***e chup bas kar yaar. [Shut up. Please enough.]”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, can be viewed on Sony TV, and has celebrities like Shiv Thakare, Vivek Dahiya, Shoaib Ibrahim, Rajiv Thakur, Tanishaa Mukerji and Sangeeta Phogat competing for the trophy.