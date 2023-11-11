Farah Khan's LOL Post From The Sets Of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: 'When Circuit Meets Munni Bhai'

Malaika Arora in the video. (Courtesy: FarahKhan)

Attention folks! Farah Khan is back with yet another hilarious video. This time, straight from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Farah will be seen as a co-judge on the dance reality show with Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi. On Saturday, Farah dropped a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. The BTS clip gives us a glance at funny shenanigans between the judges. It begins with Farah introducing the set to her Instagram family. The choreographer-turned-director can be heard saying, “Hi guys we are on the first day of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.” Panning the camera towards Malaika Arora, Farah said, “And I have a quiz for the queen Malaika [Arora]. Aapke ghar mein jab electricity jati hai use kya kehte hain? [What do you call it when there is a power cut at home?]” After pondering for a few seconds, Malaika Arora said, “Short circuit?” Then the camera pans towards Arshad Warsi, who was already staring at Farah Khan as if he knew where this was all going. The moment Arshad comes in the frame, Farah can be heard excitedly saying, “And we have short circuit here. Aaj Munna Bhai nahi aaye? [Today, Munna Bhai didn't come?]” Responding to this. Arshad said, “Nahi, aaj Munni Bhai hai sath mein. [No today Munni Bhai is with me.]” The clip concluded with Malaika's priceless reaction. She said, “Ughh disgusting, kam***e chup bas kar yaar. [Shut up. Please enough.]”

Farah Khan was referring to Arshad Warsi's character Circuit from the 2003 blockbuster Munna Bhai and Malaika Arora's hit number Munni Badnaam Hui from the 2010 film Dabangg.

Full marks to Farah Khan for the caption. She wrote, “When circuit meets Munni Bhai…onset Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Fam (Farah [Khan]-Arshad[Warsi]-Malaika [Arora])” ]. The comments section was flooded with laughing emoticons. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa host and actress Gauahar Khan said, “Wow, that's what's happening in front of us on sets, I see”.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will premiere from today on Sony TV at 9:30 pm. Gauahar Khan will host it along with Rithvik Dhanjani. Celebrities like Shiv Thakare, Urvashi Dholakia, Aamir Ali, Rajiv Thakur, Tanishaa Mukerji and Sangeeta Phogat are part of the show.