Raveena Tandon Shares, Then Deletes, Apology For Liking Negative Post On The Archies

Raveena Tandon's recent social media activities have become the talk of the town. It all started after the actress liked an Instagram post that criticised Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film marked the Bollywood debut of star kids — Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. Raveena Tandon had liked a negative comment on Instagram that featured a still from The Archies. The text on the picture read, “Acting died here.” Well, people were quick to notice it and criticised Raveena Tandon. A screenshot of the post was also shared on Reddit with the text, “Raveena Tandon liked this Imao [In my arrogant opinion].”

Raveena Tandon then issued an apology on social media only to delete it hours later. She said that it was a “genuine mistake.” A screenshot of the note-deleted statement has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). It read, “Touch button and social media. A genuine mistake has been blown out of proportion. The like was made in error and something that I was not even aware of that had been pressed by scrolling. I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and hurt this may have caused.”

Social media is tough and recently, Agastya Nanda, who portrayed the role of Archie Andrews in The Archies, opened up about his decision to stay away from it. Speaking to NDTV, Agastya said that social media is stressful. He added, “So, I did have a social media account. And I used to get stressed. What should I post, what filter, what angle, jawline, I used to do all this. And then, I was like, you know what, scrap it. I am gonna do some cool artsy thing, and I am not artsy, I am very not. So, I did some cool collage, and I posted it.”

Describing the moment he made his Instagram account public, Agastya Nanda added, “So, I thought this is my big reveal, I have arrived. I am going to make a public account and everyone is gonna love me and follow me. But people started unfollowing me. So I had around 800 followers when I was private. I made it public, I reached 20,000. And the day after, I was at 500. So, I was like, how did that even happen? So, now I avoid it. Honestly, that's best if I stay away.”

Meanwhile, The Archies, which is based on the iconic comic of the same, was released on Netflix on December 7. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review, said, “: Not for a moment do the three leads seem to be raw as actors. They deliver the goods with remarkable elan. No less impressive are the actors who complete the young cast.”