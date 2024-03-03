Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner Manisha Rani Wishes To Work With These Bollywood Actors

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: manisharani002)

On Saturday, Manisha Rani, who rose to fame after her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT 2, lifted the gleaming trophy of the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The star who entered the show as a wild card contestant also won the prize money of ₹ 30 lakh and a trip to Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi. After emerging victorious on the much-loved reality show, Manisha has expressed her wish to work in Bollywood. In a conversation with The Indian Express, Manisha confessed that she wants to share screen space with Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Shahid Kapoor someday. She said, “I have always wanted to work with Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Shahid Kapoor is my favourite actor. So I would love to share the screen with them.”

This is the first time in the history of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa that a wild card has won the show. Commenting on the historic win, Manisha Rani added, “Earlier I used to think that since I came in as a wild card, I might not win. People are sceptical about coming as wild cards because 90 per cent of the time they don't win as they don't get the time to prove themselves. By the time we join the show, half the season has passed, and people have made their mark already. But if in little time you can do what others were not able to do from the start, then you can win. Hard work is the key. I experimented with various dance forms in my journey, and I got very little time to prove myself, but I am glad I did.”

Manish Rani participated in the show with choreographer Ashutosh Pawar. Soon after being declared the winner of the show, Manisha Rani shared a series of pictures from the finale episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 along with an elaborate note. In the note, Manisha dedicated her big win to her fans. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "DREAMS DO COME TRUE. Aaj shabd kam hain aapki tareef mein..Bihar ke chote gaon se aai ek choti se ladki ne bade sapne dekhe!! Aur us sapne ko pura karne ke liye pura hindustan saath aa gaya...Sukriya un sab ko jinhone mujhe jhalak ki journey mein itna pyar diya aur trophy bhi mere hath mein dilwai sirf yahi khaungi. Aap ki tareef mein kya kahen. Aap hamari jaan ban gaye. (I don't have words to thank you enough. A girl from a small village in Bihar dreamt big and to make that dream come true, the whole of India united. Thanks to everyone who supported me throughout my Jhalak journey and even ensured that I won the trophy.) I am happy...So happy...m going to sleep like a baby today after a hard day's work and it's all because of my FANS = FAMILY. So grateful.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was judged by Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi, while Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan were the hosts. Celebrities like Indian playback singer Sreerama Chandra, and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, YouTuber Dhanashree Verma were also part of the show.

ICYMI, Manisha Rani was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, which was won by YouTuber Elvish Yadav.