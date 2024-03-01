Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 21: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film Inches Towards Rs 80 Crore

Poster of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (courtesy: kritisanon)

The box office figures for Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya have seen a dip on its third Thursday. On day 21, the film, headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, minted Rs 0.70 crore, as per a Sacnilk report. So far, the rom-com, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, has collected Rs 76.70 crore at the domestic box office. The movie revolves around the love story of robotic engineer Aryan Agnihotri and AI-generated Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation, aka SIFRA. Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya also features Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in key roles. The film was released on February 9.

In a press conference held before the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor shared his experience of working alongside veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Speaking about Dharmendra, Shahid said, “To share screen space with him is an honour. He is very loving and charismatic. Whenever he meets you there's love in his hug. I just want his blessings. I have many scenes with him in the film, he plays my grandfather.”

Regarding Dimple Kapadia, Shahid Kapoor added, "I don't think there could be a better cast than this and we just wanted Dimple Ma'am to say yes to this role and luckily she did. Because I don't think anyone else could've done this role. She plays my 'Maasi' in the film, I have a lot of scenes with her."

Shahid Kapoor expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with these legendary actors, remarking, "I enjoyed it a lot and I feel fortunate to share the screen space with those whom we have seen from our childhood and learned a lot from them, today we are working with them. We are very fortunate to be there."

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been jointly backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.