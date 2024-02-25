Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 16: Progress Report On Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor's Film

Kriti shared this image. (courtesy:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya continues its slow and steady run at the box office. On day 16, the film, headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, minted ₹2.35 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. So far, the film directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah has collected ₹70.85 crore domestically. The contemporary rom-com narrates the love story between robotic a engineer, Aryan Agnihotri and an AI-generated robot, Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation, aka Sifra. With a guest appearance by Janhvi Kapoor, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also featured Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in important roles.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Dharmendra in the role of Shahid Kapoor's grandfather, and Dimple Kapadia as his aunt/boss. In a press conference held ahead of the film's release, Shahid shared his experience of working with the veteran stars. Speaking about Dharmendra, he expressed, “To share screen space with him is an honour. He is very loving and charismatic. Whenever he meets you there's love in his hug. I just want his blessings. I have many scenes with him in the film, he plays my grandfather.”

Speaking about Dimple Kapadia, Shahid Kapoor added, "I don't think there could be a better cast than this and we just wanted Dimple Ma'am to say yes to this role and luckily she did. Because I don't think anyone else could've done this role. She plays my 'Maasi' in the film, I have a lot of scenes with her."

"I enjoyed it a lot and I feel fortunate to share the screen space with those whom we have seen from our childhood and learned a lot from them, today we are working with them. We are very fortunate to be there," Shahid Kapoor concluded.

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 1.5 stars out of 5 and said, “The male protagonist of the film, Delhi lad Aryan Agnihotri (Shahid Kapoor), is a robotics engineer who, on a trip to the US, falls for Sifra (Kriti Sanon). He has no clue who the girl is until much damage has been done. Sifra is the most ambitious creation of the hero's maternal aunt Urmila Shukla (Dimple Kapadia), owner of a thriving robotics firm in the US of A. The latter insists that the robot is meant to be a companion for lonely hearts but does not tell us why the 'humanoid' must be a woman at the beck and call of her master.”

Released on February 9, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.