Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 14: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film's Slow Pace

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya continues to witness a decline in its box office earnings with each passing day. On day 14, the contemporary rom-com depicting the love story between a robotic engineer and an AI-generated robot minted Rs 1.70 crore, as per a Sacnilk report. So far, the film, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, accumulated a total of Rs 66 crore. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya marked the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Additionally, it featured Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The movie has been jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Shahid Kapoor, known for his exceptional dancing skills, showed his killer moves in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya after a gap of 8 years. The actor, in one of the promotional interviews for the film, had candidly shared his experience of dancing alongside Kriti Sanon. Speaking to E-Times, Shahid expressed, "I was dancing after 8 years while Kriti gets an opportunity to dance in movies at least twice every year, so I was a little nervous. And while we were dancing, she would tell me that she was nervous. But, I had my own set of issues to deal with, that come with dancing after such a long break. I think the music of the film is really fun, and I really enjoyed myself. I was telling Kriti the other day that by the third song (title song), she was better than me.”

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon was “nervous” while dancing with Shahid Kapoor. She added, "I was actually nervous to dance with him because I have seen him dance over the years. He's sharp, knows his moves and is effortless." Kriti Sanon added, "And I do love dancing, and have loved it before I knew I could act. So I think dancing has been my first love. I'm trained in Kathak because my mom thought she likes dancing, so let's give her a base and grounding."

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released on February 9.