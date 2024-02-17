Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Film Is At Rs 47 Crore And Counting

A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is experiencing ups and downs at the box office. On day 8, the film, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, garnered ₹ 2.65 crore, reported Sacnilk. With a domestic box office collection of ₹ 47 crore so far, the movie, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, is steadily approaching the ₹ 50 crore milestone. This unique romantic comedy narrates the love story between an AI-generated robot and a human. Apart from Shahid Kapoor as Aryan Agnihotri and Kriti Sanon as Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation aka Sifra, the film stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in pivotal roles.

A few days back, the female lead of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon surprised fans by paying a visit to a cinema hall where the film was being screened. Kriti shared a video on her Instagram, in which she can be seen engaging with the audience after the show. Addressing the excited crowd, she casually inquires, “Kaisi lagi picture? [How'd you like the movie?]” To which, the crowd responds with enthusiasm, “Bahut achi [Absolutely brilliant].” Then, Kriti poses the million-dollar question, “Part 2 banana chahiye? [Should we make a Part 2?]” Fans say, "Yes!"

One enthusiastic fan even requests Kriti to recreate her robot laugh from the movie. Wrapping up the interaction, Kriti expresses, “Lovely to see you all. Yeh sab hum aapke liye hi karte hai. [We do all this for you.] It's so nice to see a packed theatre and it's so nice to hear you laugh. Thank you so much.” After that, the actress starts to click pictures with fans.

In her caption, Kriti Sanon wrote, “Audience's love, their laughter, seeing them enjoy and clap! This is all we work for!! Overwhelmed with all the love pouring in for #TeriBaatonMeinUljhaJiya!! Thank you for loving Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) & Sifra's ‘impossible' si love story!”

Released on February 9, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been jointly backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.