Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film Is A Few Crores Away From 50

Shahid-Kriti in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

The one-week report for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is here. On day 7, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah film collected ₹3.25 crore at the domestic box office, as reported by Sacnilk. With this latest addition, the total earnings for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, now stand at ₹44.60 crore. The film narrates the contemporary love story where an engineer, Aryan Agnihotri (portrayed by Shahid Kapoor) and a robot, Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation aka Sifra (played by Kriti Sanon), fall in love with each other. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released on February 9.

On Thursday, Kriti Sanon shared a promotional clip on Instagram featuring herself and veteran actor Anil Kapoor. The video showcased a humorous interaction between the two stars. Anil Kapoor is seen enjoying his meal when Kriti makes an entrance. He then offers her a portion of his food. Here comes the twist. The veteran actor gives Kriti a mobile phone, fork, and knife to eat in reference to her role as an AI robot model in the movie. To this, Kriti responds with a witty remark, "Sir, yeh Sifra khati hai. Mai nahi khati [Sir, Sifra eats all this. I do not eat this.]" Anil Kapoor finally offers her bhurji. The clip concludes with the title track of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya playing in the background.

In her caption, Kriti Sanon wrote, “His name is Lakhan, and my name is SIFRA !! Btw [By the way]...the bhurji was Jhakaaasssss! Thank you, Anil Kapoor sir! You are the besssttt!” For the unversed, My Name Is Lakhan is one of Anil Kapoor's hit songs from the 1989 film Ram Lakhan.

In addition to Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya featured Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in important roles.