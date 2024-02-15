Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film Makes The Most Of Valentine's Day

Shahid and Kriti in the film's poster. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which is headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, minted Rs 6.75 crore at the domestic box office on Valentine's Day (day 6), reported Sacnilk. The box office report for the film's first Wednesday, February 14, was better than its day 5 collection. The Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial made Rs 3.85 crore on Tuesday, the report added. Overall, the movie has garnered Rs 41.35 crore. The storyline of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya revolves around a robot girl, Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation (Sifra), and an engineer, Aryan Agnihotri. The movie also featured Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in significant roles. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Ahead of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's release, the makers hosted a special screening in Mumbai. Among the attendees was Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput. Following the screening, Mira gave a shout-out to her husband Shahid and the team of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on her Instagram Stories. For the movie, she wrote, "Complete laughter riot. Entertainment overload after ages. Love, laughter, dancing, masti and heart touching message at the end." Mira also praised Kriti Sanon's performance, stating, "You were pitch perfect," and complimented her husband, Shahid Kapoor, as "The OG lover boy."

Mira Rajput signed off her post encouraging others to watch the movie, saying, "Watch TBMAUJ now. Dil se hasaya. Stomach is hurting."

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, wrote, “What Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya wants to drive at becomes amply clear when the single hero tells his married male friend that the robotic woman who has strayed into his life is better than a nagging wife. Neither of the two bats an eyelid when that line is delivered because they believe that a woman has got to be engineered to fall in line. If that is any consolation, the two men may be full of themselves but they aren't outright toxic.The film that these characters populate is a casually, unabashedly sexist comedy of manners, a slapdash cross between an obnoxious Kabir Singh and an incoherent Pyaar Ka Punchnama.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released on February 9.