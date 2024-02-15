Shah Rukh Khan On Turning Down Anil Kapoor's Role In Slumdog Millionaire: 'Guy Who Was Hosting Was Mean'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

Shah Rukh Khan has recently disclosed that he was offered a role in the Oscar-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire. The actor revealed his reasons for declining the role of the Kaun Banega Crorepati show host in the movie. It must be noted that Shah Rukh Khan was hosting the same show for a television channel during that time frame. During the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai, SRK said, “Yes, Slumdog [Millionaire] was there, now that you mention it. And I spend a lot of time with Mr. Boyle (Danny Boyle). He's very sweet. But I was doing Kaun Banega Crorepati on television, successfully at that time. And I just felt in the story that was being told, the guy who was hosting was very mean, in the story that was being told.”

Explaining why he said no to the role that ultimately landed with Anil Kapoor, SRK added, “I was cheating and being dishonest as the host (in the movie). So I just found that it's very strange that I'm being a host (on KBC) and I'm cheating in the film. So I explained to Mr Boyle (Danny Boyle) that I wouldn't like to do it, please, and there are way better actors than me. And I think Mr Anil Kapoor did it and he was fantastic as the host.”

At the same Summit, King Khan also discussed how he has never been offered any substantial crossover projects from Hollywood. The megastar stated, "I've said this honestly, but nobody believes me. Nobody has offered me any crossover work of substance. I may have had conversations with people. I know lots of lovely people from the West, from the English film industry, from the American film industry, but nobody has offered me any work. I hear actors talk about wanting to cross over, but I still have to learn to deliver to the audience that likes me, instead of spreading myself too thin. So, really, I've never been offered a film in Hollywood or England."

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film is currently streaming on OTT platform Netflix.