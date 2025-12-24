Anil Kapoor Turns 69: How The Actor Stays Fit, Active, And Disciplined

Anil Kapoor has always been known for his energy and youthful vibe. Even after spending decades in Indian cinema, the actor continues to surprise everyone with how fit and fresh he looks. As Anil Kapoor turns 69 today on December 24, his fitness routine is once again in the spotlight. The secret is not magic or shortcuts. It is discipline, consistency and a lifestyle he has followed for years.

Running Is His Go-To Workout

Anil Kapoor enjoys running and treats it as a serious part of his routine. In 2020, the actor shared a video of himself sprinting by the beach. It was not just a workout clip, but also a reminder of his mindset.

“During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach...dreaming of escaping...finally I get to the beach and my trainer @marcyogimead, makes me sprint...fitness always comes first...It's not about the location but about the dedication,” he wrote in the caption.

Strength Training Matters Too

Cardio is important to him, but Anil Kapoor does not stop there. Weight training is a big part of his fitness routine. He often shares gym videos that show his workout sessions. In one such clip, he was seen pushing himself during leg day.

The actor's routine included exercises like leg curls, prime leg curl, and weighted lunges with a cable row. These workouts help build strength and support overall body balance.

Eating Right Is A Priority

Along with workouts, Anil Kapoor pays close attention to what he eats. He strongly believes that food plays a bigger role than exercise. In an Instagram video shared in July 2022, the actor spoke about his food philosophy.

“Food is not for taste, but it's for you to build your strength and stamina. You consume as much as you need for your body as well as for your mental and physical strength,” he said.

A Disciplined Lifestyle

Anil Kapoor's fitness also comes from the choices he makes every day. The actor does not smoke or drink. In 2024, during the launch of Dr Shiv K Sarin's book Own Your Body: A Doctor's Life-saving Tips in New Delhi, Sonam Kapoor spoke about her father's disciplined habits. She also credited her mother, Sunita Kapoor, for keeping him on track.

“My mother, who has been very, very healthy from the very beginning, my dad would love to indulge sometimes, but my mother kind of controls him like a very good Indian wife,” she revealed, as quoted by Firstpost.

Anil Kapoor's journey shows that staying fit does not need fancy tricks. It just needs consistency and dedication.