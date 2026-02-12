Weight Loss Coach Who Lost 30 Kg Shares His 5 Fat Loss Rules

It would not be wrong to say that most people treat weight loss like a short-term project. The focus is often on motivation, extreme calorie cuts, and quick workouts. But the problem is simple. What feels intense and exciting in the beginning is rarely sustainable. And when the plan is not sustainable, the results do not last either.

That is the core message shared by Satvik Bhatia, a weight loss coach who has lost 30 kilos himself. In a recent Instagram video, he made a bold claim: “If I gain back all the 30 kgs that I've lost, I will be able to lose it in the next six months, promise.”

In the video, Satvik explained five key fundamentals of weight loss:

1. Fat Loss Is Not About Willpower

“Fat loss isn't a willpower game. It's not a motivation game. It's a structure game,” he said. By structure, he meant building a routine that fits your life. A night-shift worker and a 9 am office-goer cannot follow the same meal plan. Different bodies and schedules need different food structures. Copy-paste diets from celebrities or the internet may work for a while, but they rarely last. “If your approach is unsustainable, your results will also be unsustainable. Mark it,” he added.

2. Train With Purpose

The expert stated that the gym should not be treated as a temporary fix. Instead of chasing sweat or calorie burn, the focus should be on getting stronger. Strength training builds muscle, improves metabolism and supports long-term fat loss.

3. Say No To Too Much Cardio

More is not always better. Doing excessive cardio can leave you tired, increase hunger, and even slow down muscle growth. Without strength training, you may lose muscle along with fat, which can hurt your metabolism in the long run.

4. Let Your Body Recover

Fat loss does not just happen in the gym. It happens when your body recovers. Lack of sleep, no rest days, and constant soreness can slow progress. Good recovery supports hormone balance, muscle repair and steady energy levels.

5. Avoid Stress

High stress raises cortisol levels, which can increase cravings and make fat loss harder. Emotional stress also affects sleep and food choices. Managing stress is just as important as diet and workouts when it comes to long-term results.

The weight loss coach also reminded people that finding the right structure takes time. “You need to do months and years of hit and trial, which is also fair, because I did it,” he said. What works for one person may not work for another.

The bigger takeaway is simple. Weight loss is not about hype. It is about habits. When you build a system that fits your lifestyle, fat loss becomes repeatable. And that is what makes results stick.