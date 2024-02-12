On Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible Showreel, Co-Star Anil Kapoor Left This Comment

Image shared on X. (courtesy: grouchomarn)

Over the weekend, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise took a walk down the Mission: Impossible memory lane. He treated fans to a lovely edit, featuring snippets of all the movies from the franchise so far. The video not only features some of the most famous death-defying stunts performed by the superstar but also some of the co-stars such as Tom Wilkinson and Henry Cavill, who have appeared in the films over the years. Sharing on Instagram the 90-second clip that was originally dropped during the Super Bowl LVIII, Tom Cruise wrote, “It's hard to put all 7 films into 90 seconds, but we certainly had fun trying.” What caught our attention was a lovely comment by Tom Cruise's co-star and Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor. He wrote, “Proud to be part in one of them [clap and heart emojis].” Anil Kapoor worked with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol in 2011.

Some of the stunts included in the video are the iconic Burj Khalifa stunt in Ghost Protocol, the incredible moving plane scene from Rogue Nation, and the helicopter stunt in Fallout, among others.

Check out the post here:

About working in the film, Anil Kapoor told NDTV in 2011, “I had met the producers of the film and met Tom Cruise, the star of the Mission Impossible films and so I thought let me go and meet them and if I'm lucky I might get a part in this incredible franchise and then I forgot about it. Then one night I got this email from my agent who said there was this offer from Mission Impossible -Ghost Protocol where I have to play a womaniser, and of course, I jumped at it…I think a few of the writers had seen Slumdog Millionaire before, so that and my work in the series 24 which I had done internationally made this role happen. I think I'm fortunate to break into Hollywood with this role as Brijnath, a telecom giant who loves throwing parties and having fun, but, of course, he also has a dark side and has a weakness for women.”

More recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Anil Kapoor also spoke about how his Indian colleagues first reacted to him joining the franchise, “I am looking forward to Christopher Nolan's [Oppenheimer] — I always look forward to all his films. I look forward to Tom Cruise's films, the kind of action he's done. These are the people whom I really look up to. I was very fortunate when I did [Ghost Protocol], and when I spoke to my then colleagues, they said ‘Nahi nahi yaar, woh baat nahi hai (No no man, he is not that great).' I said, ‘Pata chalega aapko (You will find out).' Now everybody's a fan after Top Gun: Maverick.”

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Fighter.