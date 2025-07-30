Amid Dating Rumours, Tom Cruise And Ana De Armas Spotted Holding Hands In Vermont

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are keeping everyone guessing. The two stars, who've been at the centre of dating rumours for a while now, were recently seen spending a cosy weekend together in Vermont, USA. In pictures making rounds online, they can be spotted walking hand-in-hand, looking relaxed and completely at ease in each other's company.

Tom Cruise kept it casual in a navy T-shirt, denim and a baseball cap, while Ana paired a white tee with black skinny jeans. TMZ reported that they drove through a nearby National Park, went shopping and ended their outing with a stop for ice cream. Definitely sounds like a date.

This Vermont outing came just days after the duo was seen together at an Oasis concert at London's Wembley Stadium. As per Page Six, the two were spotted laughing, dancing, and even holding hands in the crowd. Fans at the show took note of the chemistry and could not help but wonder if there was more to their connection.

The Tom Cruise-Ana de Armas buzz first started back in February when they were seen dining together in London. At the time, a source told People that it was a casual dinner with their agents and was strictly work-related. “Potential collaborations down the line,” the source said, adding that the two “appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends.”

Since then, though, sightings of the duo have only become more frequent – and a lot more affectionate. There has been no official word from either Tom or Ana, but from concerts to countryside strolls, they are definitely not staying under the radar.

On the work front, Tom Cruise was last seen in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The Christopher McQuarrie directorial also featured Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg in key roles.