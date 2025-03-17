Tom Cruise And Ana De Armas Spotted In London (Again). Internet Abuzz With Dating Rumours

Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have once again fueled dating rumors after being spotted together in London earlier this week, reported People.

The actors, who have been seen together multiple times in recent months, were recently photographed arriving at the London Heliport, leading fans to speculate if their relationship is more than 'just friendship.'

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time the duo has been seen at the heliport together. According to People magazine, Cruise and Armas were also spotted there on Thursday night.

Earlier, on February 13, Cruise was spotted with Armas during a night out in London. In the pictures captured by paparazzi, the Blonde actress was seen carrying two bags of takeout from a restaurant as the pair greeted fans stationed outside before getting into a taxi.

At the time, a source informed People magazine that the two were simply friends having dinner with their agents to discuss "potential collaborations down the line," and also mentioned that the pair "appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Tom Cruise will be seen in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Set to release on May 23, 2025, The Final Reckoning is the sequel to the 2023 film Dead Reckoning Part One.

Newcomers to the franchise include Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Katy O'Brian, and Stephen Oyoung, adding further excitement to this highly anticipated film directed by Christopher McQuarrie, as per Deadline.

