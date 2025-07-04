Why <i>Ford Vs Ferrari</i> Did Not Come Through With Brad Pitt And Tom Cruise: "Both Wanted To Drive"

Brad Pitt is currently basking in the success of his recently released film F1, which has topped the charts at the international box office. While the rumours of the F1 sequel are still rife on the Internet, with a possible crossover of Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt revealed why Ford vs Ferrari didn't happen with him and Cruise in the lead roles, as reported by Variety.

In an earlier interview, F1 director Joseph Kosinski revealed that he had initially pitched the idea of Ford vs Ferrari with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in lead roles. However, it didn't see the light of another day due to budget issues with the makers. James Mangold ended up directing Ford vs Ferrari with Christian Bale and Matt Damon instead.

In a recent interview with The National, Pitt revealed that there was another reason why Ford vs Ferrari didn't feature Cruise and him in lead roles.

"Tom and I, for a while there, were on Ford vs Ferrari with Joe [to direct]. This was about 10 years before the guys who actually made it - and made it a great movie," Pitt said.

He added, "What it came down to is that we both wanted to drive, and [Tom] wanted to play Shelby, and I wanted to play Ken Miles. And when Tom realised that Carroll Shelby would not be driving much in the movie, it didn't come through. So I'm not sure how that's going to work [in a potential F1 sequel], but we'll give it a go. I'd love to," as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, Pitt is currently considering an F1 sequel, as Apple is reportedly in talks about a potential follow-up to the racing movie, which grossed 144 million USD worldwide upon its release.

"I would want to drive again, selfishly speaking. F1 is still the focus. It needs to be on Joshua Pierce - Damson Idris's character - and the rest of the team fighting for a championship. Where does Sonny fit in? I'm not sure. Sonny's probably out on the Bonneville Salt Flats, setting speed records or something like that. So I'm not sure beyond that, just yet," said Pitt as quoted by Variety.

F1 is directed by John Kosinski, who is famous for the direction of Top Gun: Maverick. The racing drama also stars Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and Kate McKenna in lead roles.

It was released in theatres on June 27, 2025

