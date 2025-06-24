Tom Cruise And Brad Pitt In One Frame. That's It. That's The Headline

Star-studded photo alert. Well, we are talking about Tom Cruise's latest Instagram update. The Hollywood icon has shared a picture from F1: The Movie's London premiere. Don't know about you, but our hearts just did a somersault.

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt showed up on the red carpet in finely tailored suits. Oh boy! We can't keep calm. For those who don't know, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt had worked together for Neil Jordan's horror classic Interview With the Vampire.

Sharing the photos from the magical night, Tom Cruise said, “Great night at the movies with my friends!! You guys crushed it!!”

F1: The Movie's official page re-shared Tom Cruise's post with a Top Gun twist. The team wrote, "Maverick and Sonny”. In the all-time hit Top Gun, Tom Cruise played the role of LT Pete Mitchell. His call name was - Maverick.

The Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise reunion has been making all the right noises. Let's not forget it came weeks after Pitt, in an interview with E!, said that he would love to work with Tom Cruise again.

The actor said, “Well, I'm not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and shit like that…So when he does something again that's on the ground, [then yes].”

F1: The Movie has been directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film has been backed by Jerry Bruckheimer. It also stars Javier Bardem and Damson Idris.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Brad Pitt had said, "I've got to say it's just great to be here. We're just having such a laugh, such a laugh, time of my life. I would be a guy who raced in the 90s. He has a horrible crash and kind of cr**s out and disappears and then is racing in other disciplines. Then his friend, played by Javier Bardem, is the team owner. They're the last place team, they're 21, 22 on the grid, they've never scored a point and they have a young phenom played by Damson Idris and he brings me in as kind of a Hail Mary and hijinks ensure."