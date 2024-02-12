Elvish Yadav Isssues Clarification After Slapping A Man: 'Aisa Hi Hoon Main'

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: elvish_yadav)

On Sunday, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav found himself embroiled in controversy after slapping a man at a restaurant in Jaipur. Soon the video went viral on different social media platforms. Now, an audio note featuring the YouTuber's explanation has been shared by one of Elvish's fan pages. In the audio, Elvish can be heard saying, "Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, na mere shauk hai ladai karne ka, na mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai. Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hoon. Main chalta hoon normal. Aur jo photo khichwane ko kehta hai, hum kichwate hai aaram se photo. Par, jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai, maa behen ki gaali deta hai, usko bhi nahi bakshte. [Look, the matter is this - I have no interest in fighting, nor do I have any inclination towards raising my hand. I mind my own business. I lead a normal life. And when someone asks for a photo, we happily oblige. However, if someone passes derogatory comments from behind, abuses my family, I won't tolerate that either.]"

Elvish Yadav continues, "Tumhe dikhega bhi saath me police bhi hai, commando bhi chal rahe hai. Aisa koi scene nahi hai ki bhai galat-salat kar diya. Yeh mera personal tha, usne mujhe personally bola, maine personally de dia. Aur mujhe koi us baat ka gham bhi nahi hai, ki mujhe bhai regret hai. Aisa hi hu main. Maine naa usko kuch kahi. Usne mere ko gaali baki, to maine usko de dia apne style mein. Vo muh se bolta, hum muh se ni bol pate. [One can also see policemen and commandos around me, I did not do anything wrong. This was a personal matter. He personally provoked me, and I personally responded. I have no regrets about it. This is who I am. I didn't say anything to him. If he abused me, then I gave it back to him in my own style. He speaks from his mouth; I don't use words.]"

Here is the audio note shared by Elvish Yadav's fan page:

In case you missed it, below is the video where Elvish Yadav can be seen slapping that man.

In addition to YouTube videos and Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav has also been featured in several music videos.