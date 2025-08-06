9 Years After Slapping A Cop, Maharashtra Man Gets 1-Day Jail Sentence

After nine years, the sessions court here convicted a 52-year-old man for assaulting a traffic police constable in a road rage incident and handed him a token one-day simple imprisonment given his fragile health and family responsibilities.

The court imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on the accused.

Additional sessions court judge GT Pawar observed that the accused deserved leniency given his conduct during the trial, health issues, family responsibilities, and the nature of the injury caused to the policeman.

The copy of the July 31 order became available on Wednesday.

The court convicted Ramesh Shitkar for assaulting traffic police constable Dilip Pawar at Cadbury signal, Thane, on November 18, 2016, under sections 353 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code for using criminal force and voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant. However, the charges under section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) were not proved.

The incident occurred when Pawar tried to flag down a speeding car driven by Shitkar, who stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road, abused Pawar, and slapped him repeatedly.

An FIR was registered at Rabodi police station for the assault.

The court examined seven prosecution witnesses during the trial.

"The fact that the informant (cop) was discharging his official duty, and the accused assaulted him while he was discharging his official duty, has been proved through the evidence of prosecution witnesses," the court said.

Judge Pawar dismissed the defence's claim that Shitkar was framed following an altercation with a rickshaw driver who tried to break up the fight.

"The defence failed to bring any material on record to disbelieve the version of the prosecution witnesses. From the spot panchanama, no evidence of the alleged dash to the car is revealed," the court said.

Accepting the defence's submissions, the court observed,"Considering the conduct of the accused during trial, his ailment, responsibilities, and the nature of injury caused to the informant, I am of the view that leniency can be shown to him", and sentenced him to one day's simple imprisonment.

