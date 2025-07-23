Shinde Sena Leader Pulls Out Sword Over Parking Dispute Near Mumbai

A Shiv Sena leader from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction has been detained for allegedly assaulting a man over a parking dispute near Mumbai. He even pulled out a sword during the dispute, showed a short video from Sagar Nagar in Thane, the stronghold of Mr Shinde.

The accused was identified as Akash Bhalerao, who heads one of the party units of Mr Shinde. Suraj Hajare, one of his associates, was also reportedly involved in the assault.

Bhalerao first threatened the victim and then assaulted him when the argument escalated, resulting in a head injury.

The police have both Bhalerao and Hajare in custody. They have been taken to Wagle Estate Police Station for further action.