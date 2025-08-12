Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

21-Year-Old Man Dies While Swimming In Thane Lake

The victim, hailing from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, had come to visit a person in Ovala village in Thane.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
21-Year-Old Man Dies While Swimming In Thane Lake
The man went for a swim in the lake and drowned, an official said. (Representational)
  • A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Maharashtra's Thane lake
  • The incident occurred on Monday evening in the Ovala area of Thane
  • Locals and police pulled the man from the water and took him to hospital, where he declared dead
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Thane:

A 21-year-old man drowned after venturing for a swim in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening at the Pakhanda lake in Ovala area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The victim, Tejas Dudhavade, hailing from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, had come to visit a person in Ovala area.

He went for a swim in the lake and drowned, the official said.

The police rushed to the spot after being alerted.

The man was pulled out of the water with the help of locals and rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

The Kasarwadavali police registered a case of accidental death and were conducting a probe into it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Thane Lake News, Thane Lake Accident, Thane News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com