2 Cousins Stabbed To Death In Thane, Police Hunt For Killers

Two cousin brothers have been killed allegedly by some unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The assailants struck the victims with a sword and knife on a street at Khardi village in Bhiwandi area around 11.30 pm on Monday, Bhiwandi taluka police station inspector Harshavardhan Barve said.

The severely injured duo fell on the ground. They were later rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead, he said, adding the motive behind the attack was not yet known.

The victims -- Praful Tangdi (42) and Chetan Tangdi (22) -- were residents of Khardi village, according to police.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the official said.

A case was registered under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified assailants and efforts were on to nab them, he said.

