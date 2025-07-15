Case Against Thane Job Agent For Allegedly Cheating Recruiter Of Rs 22 Lakh

Police here have registered a case against a job agent for allegedly cheating a recruiter of nearly Rs 22 lakh under the pretext of facilitating employment in Singapore for the latter's clients, an official said on Tuesday.

The complainant is a resident of Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district and operates an overseas recruitment agency with an office in neighbouring Mumbai.

"The accused had assured the complainant that he could facilitate jobs in Singapore for 11 of his clients. Trusting his assurance, the complainant paid a total of Rs 21,96,000 for the promised placements," the official from Vishnunagar police station said.

However, when no jobs materialised, the complainant followed up with the accused for updates, but the responses were vague and evasive. The complainant later realised he had been defrauded, the official said.

A case was registered on Sunday against the accused under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"We are currently conducting a detailed probe to verify the financial transactions and communication between the parties," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)