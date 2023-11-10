Snakes In Music Video Arranged By Bollywood Singer, Claims Elvish Yadav

YouTuber Elvish Yadav, accused of using smuggled snakes in a music video, told police that the snakes had been arranged by Bollywood singer Fazilpuria, sources said.

During Mr Yadav's questioning, Noida Police asked him about a video where he is seen with two snakes. The YouTuber told cops that the snakes had been arranged by Fazilpuria.

Cops have reached out to the singer and called him in for questioning.

Police made a major breakthrough in a racket of snake smuggling, when they arrested five people with snakes based on a sting operation. The operation was carried out by the NGO - People For Animals (PFA).

One of the arrested told police that they had arranged the snakes for a party being hosted by Elvish Yadav. Police rescued nine snakes, five of them cobras, from the banquet hall where the party was being held. About 20 ml of suspected snake venom was also recovered.

Mr Yadav, who shot to fame after winning the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, has denied all allegations.

Police have questioned the 26-year-old twice and asked him several questions about his involvement in the sale of snake venom based on the statements of Rahul Yadav, who was arrested for allegedly supplying the venom at rave parties.

Cops have also sought data from Mr Yadav's mobile phone to obtain information about his call logs and past locations.