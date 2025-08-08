Man Spying On Singer Rahul Fazilpuria Shot And Caught By Gurugram Police

A man who was allegedly spying on Haryanvi singer-rapper Rahul Fazilpuria has been caught by the police in Gurugram after an encounter in which he was shot in the leg in Manesar.

The man has been arrested weeks after Fazilpuria, who had escaped unharmed after assailants fired at him in Gurugram, had said that he initially thought the attackers were his fans.

Fazilpuria, whose real name is Rahul Yadav, told NDTV that he was saved because he reversed his car quickly when he heard gunshots.

"The attack was so sudden. At first, I thought they were my fans. Then I heard two rounds of firing...I was saved as I reversed my car quickly," he said.

Two shots were fired at the singer's car at Badshahpur Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram on the night of July 14. He was driving through the village in Sector 71. The bullet reportedly hit a pole in the middle of the divider. A total of two shots were fired at Fazilpuria - and he managed to escape both with no injuries.





