"Gurugram <i>Ka Naya Ajooba</i>": Long Queues Outside New Magnolia Bakery Go Viral

When a globally loved dessert brand opens in India, food lovers rarely hold back, and the queues outside Magnolia Bakery's new Gurugram outlet prove just that. Known for its iconic banana pudding and New York-style desserts, Magnolia Bakery has officially arrived in the Delhi NCR region, and the excitement has spilt straight onto the streets. In a recent Instagram video shared by user @divyanshu.discovers, curious customers were seen lining up in an extraordinarily long queue that stretched far beyond the storefront. The enthusiasm and patience to wait in such a long line for a taste of something new perfectly represent Gurugram's passionate foodie culture.

In the clip, the content creator films the bustling crowd near Sector 42, jokingly calling it "Gurugram ka naya ajooba" (Gurugram's new wonder). He wonders whether the frenzy is simply the result of Instagram reels or if the bakery genuinely lives up to the hype.

The Instagram post was captioned, "Gurgaon is not for beginners," capturing the city's reputation for enthusiasm, indulgence, and a willingness to queue for hours for a good dessert.

The comments section under the viral video showcased a mix of amusement, admiration, and scepticism. While many users praised Magnolia Bakery's popular desserts, others poked fun at the massive turnout. Some notable reactions included:

One joked, "Amiro ki rasmalai. (Rasmalai for the rich)"

Another said, "Would be empty after a month, just like in Mumbai." A shocked viewer said, "Genuinely wondering if there are paid actors in the line... who stands in a line at 11 pm for a cake?"

A comment read, "This is too much hype. The bakery is not running away anywhere." A fan wrote, "Magnolia is so goooooood." Another chimed in, "Tres leches and banana pudding- their signature, must try."

One remarked, "Overhyped. Terrible customer service."

Magnolia Bakery Outlets In India

The famed bakery, originally founded in 1996 on Bleecker Street in New York City's West Village, has slowly expanded its footprint in India. Before its Gurugram debut, Magnolia Bakery had already established outlets in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Its bestselling desserts include the classic Tres Leches, Chocolate Cake, Banana Pudding, and Caramel Pecan Cheesecake - items that customers across the world swear by.