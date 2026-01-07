"We Are Restricted Boys Of School": Gurugram Students Perform Car Stunt

Police here on Wednesday filed an FIR in connection with a video on social media showing three boys hanging out of the windows of a moving car as the driver spins it around in circles, an officer said.

According to the police, the video clip is from a stretch outside Signature Global Daxin Vista on Sohna Road and was shot on Monday.

The officer said the accused individuals have been identified and booked under sections 281 (obstructing public roads), 125 (endangering human life), and 3(5) of the BNS at Bhondsi Police Station.

"We will take strict action against the accused also under the Motor Vehicles Act. The accused has been identified, and they will be arrested soon," the officer said.

Scraps of dialogue overlay the 12-second video: "You are the topper of the school," says one; "We are the restricted boys of the school," says another.

The video was apparently shot by the driver with one hand propped up on the window. Another boy shot it from another angle.

Two days ago, a video of a Mahindra Thar performing stunts on the Dwarka Expressway circulated on the internet.

Similar instances of reckless driving have emerged from across the Gurugram area.

