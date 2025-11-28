'Bappi Lahiri Of Chittorgarh' Gets Rs 5-Crore Extortion Threat From Rohit Godara Gang

Kanhaiyalal Khatik, a businessman in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, has alleged that he received an extortion call from people claiming link to gangster Rohit Godara. Khatik, who runs a fruit business, is popularly called Chittorgarh's 'Bappi Lahiri' because of his penchant for gold. According to the police, Khatik first received a missed call two days ago. This was followed by a WhatsApp call from the same number. When he did not answer, an audio recording was sent to his phone with a demand of Rs 5 crore ransom.

Khatik told the police the caller warned him that he "would not remain in a condition to wear gold" if he failed to comply.

He was also asked to settle the matter quietly.

Khatik later received another phone call repeating the extortion demand. A formal complaint has now been registered at the City Kotwali police station.

Kanhaiyalal Khatik: The 'Goldman' Of Chittorgarh

Kanhaiyalal Khatik is inspired by Bappi Lahiri

The 50-year-old once sold vegetables on a handcart before foraying into the fruit business. His fortunes improved after he began trading in apples, and over the years he developed a fascination for gold jewellery.

He is now known for wearing around 3.5 kg of gold, earning him the nickname 'Goldman' in Chittorgarh.

Who Is Rohit Godara?

Godara, a resident of Bikaner's Lunakaran, is believed to be in Canada. He has over 32 cases registered against him at various police stations in India.

According to police, Godara used to run extortion rackets against businessmen in Rajasthan. Godara is one of the accused in the sensational murder of rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. The Punjabi rapper was 28 when he was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 last year. He is also the main accused in the murder of gangster Raju Thehat in Sikar.

On June 13, 2022, Godara fled New Delhi to Dubai on a fake passport using the name 'Pawan Kumar'. There is an Interpol Red Notice circular issued against him.