Who Is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Meet Rajasthan Businessman Who Wears 3.5 KG of Gold Daily

It is always compelling to read about those who rise from modest beginnings to remarkable wealth. One such figure is Kanhaiyalal Khatik, widely known in Chittorgarh as the "Goldman" for his extravagant display of jewellery. Once a vegetable vendor, he now steps out each day wearing more than three kilograms of gold. He is currently in the news after receiving an extortion call, reportedly from members of the Rohit Godara gang.

From Push-Cart Vendor to "Goldman"

Kanhaiyalal Khatik's fortune changed in two decades

Photo Credit: Pic courtesy: Instagram/kanji__khatik

Around 25 years ago, Khatik ran a small push-cart, selling fruits and vegetables on the streets. His fascination with gold began early - a fondness he attributes to music composer Bappi Lahiri. In those days, a friend once lent him a 20-gram gold chain, a gesture that sparked what would become a lifelong obsession.

Kanhaiyalal Khatik wears 3 kg of gold everyday.

Photo Credit: Pic courtesy: Instagram/kanji__khatik

As his fortunes improved, Khatik began importing apples from Kashmir and selling them in Chittorgarh. The business prospered, enabling him to indulge freely in his passion for gold. Today, he wears about 3.5 kg of jewellery - chains, rings and other ornaments. By current rates (Rs 1.29 lakh per 10 grams of 24-karat gold), he steps out each day adorned in roughly Rs 4.1 crore worth of gold. Despite this, he does not employ any personal security. He also serves as district president of the local Khatik community association.

A Shine That Attracts Danger

Kanhaiyalala Khatik received an extortion threat

Photo Credit: Pic courtesy: Instagram/kanji__khatik

Khatik's glittering public persona has also brought unwelcome attention. The 50-year-old recently received a threat from callers claiming to belong to the Rohit Godara gang. He first received a missed WhatsApp call from an unknown number, followed by a WhatsApp call and an audio message demanding Rs 5 crore.

The caller warned: "Give me Rs 5 crore, otherwise you will not be able to wear the gold. Do something that will make both sides agree, otherwise you will not be left fit enough to wear gold again."

Following the threat, Khatik approached the City Kotwali police station. A case of extortion and criminal intimidation has been registered, and police have launched an investigation.