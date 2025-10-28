Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Jagdeep Singh Alias Jagga Arrested In US

In a major breakthrough, Rajasthan's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has confirmed the arrest of gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga, an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in the US. Jagga, who also maintained close links with the Rohit Godara gang, had been on the run for the past several years.

According to the Rajasthan Police, efforts are now underway to bring him back to India.

According to AGTF sources, the agency has been running an extensive crackdown on gangsters from the Bishnoi network who fled India and continued their operations from abroad.

Jagdeep Singh was wanted in more than ten serious criminal cases registered in Punjab and Rajasthan, including murder, attempt to murder, and extortion. He was declared a proclaimed offender by multiple courts. In Rajasthan, cases were registered against him at Pratap Nagar and Sardarpura police stations in Jodhpur, and arrest warrants had been issued.

Police sources said that Jagga had been operating from Dubai and the US, managing financial and logistical support for the Bishnoi-Godara network. The AGTF team had been tracking his activities through sustained surveillance and technical inputs.

Jagga's criminal record includes involvement in the 2017 Pratap Nagar firing incident with Dr. Sunil Chachda and the murder of Vasudev Israni in Jodhpur's Sardarpura area. After securing bail, he reportedly fled India using his passport, reached Dubai, and then entered the US illegally about three years ago.

Based on AGTF's intelligence inputs, US Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained Jagga. He is currently in US custody, and legal proceedings for his deportation are in progress. Once repatriated, Jagga and his associates will face further investigation and strict legal action for organized criminal activity.