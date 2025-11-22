8-Year-Old Boy Run Over By Speeding Car Driven By Minor In Gurugram: Cops

An eight-year-old boy was killed after being mowed down by a car here, police said on Saturday. The car which was also being driven by a minor dragged the child for around 20 meters before coming to a halt, a police officer said.

People then thrashed the minor driver and handed him over to the police.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Friday when Yuhan (8) was standing near a doctor's clinic with his father, Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Krishan Kunj, Bhondsi, police said.

In his complaint Kumar said that the over speeding car struck Yuhan dragging him along a few meters away, they added.

Kumar along with others rushed Yuhan to a private hospital in Gurugram in critical condition where doctors declared him dead.

The minor car driver, who was also injured in the incident, was also admitted to the hospital, police added.

The officer said that they handed over the body to the family after the postmortem on Saturday. The car has been impounded and a further probe is underway, he added.



