Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Mimics Dharmendra On New Year Special Episode

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: )

The Bigg Boss Season 17 housemates received a wonderful New Year's surprise from host Salman Khan. In the latest promo, released by the makers on Instagram, Salman announced that a special guest has come over to celebrate the New Year. It was none other than the legendary actor Dharmendra. Wishing everyone a joyous year ahead, Dharmendra said, “Andar waalo, bahut saari duaayein aur naye saal ki mubaarakbaad. [To everyone inside, many blessings and Happy New Year.]” As Samarth Jurel, also known as Chintu, mimics Dharmendra, Salman Khan, in Dharmendra's style, asks him, “Chintu, swagat nahi karoge apun ka? [Chintu, won't you welcome me?]”

Then Samarth Jurel mimics the Indian cinema legend and incorporates some of his iconic dialogues. He says, “Dharam ji, mai aapko ek asli baat batata hu. Yaha par sab logo ne milke mujhe yaha fasa diya hai. Bolte hai Dharam ji ki awaaz nikalo. Mai sachi bata raha hu, chota bacha samjh ke maaf kardijiye. Maa kasam! Bahar nikal ne sabse pehle yahi pta lgaunga ki kaun tha woh jisne mujhe bola tha. [Dharam ji, let me tell you the truth. Everyone here has trapped me. They ask me to imitate your voice. I'm telling you the truth, forgive me. I swear on my mother! When I go out, I'll first find out who started this trend.]”

Samarth Jurel adds, “Aur ek baat aur btadu, pichli baar jab Karan Johar sahab aaye the, unko maine dhanyavaad kiya tha, aapka jo scene tha, kamaal ka tha. [And let me tell you one more thing, last time when Karan Johar sir came, I thanked him. Your scene was fantastic.]” FYI: Dharmendra kissed Shabana Azmi in Kohar Johar's film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

After Samarth Jurel finishes, Salman Khan suggests, “Ek kaam kro, Dharam ji se maafi maang lo ki itne khubsurat, handsome, naujvaan aise krte hai? [Do one thing, apologise to Dharam ji for doing this. Do handsome, beautiful, and youthful men act this this?]” Samarth says, “Sorry sir, mai to bol raha hu bache ko Chintu samajh ke maaf krdo. [Sorry sir, I'm telling you, forgive the kid thinking of me as Chintu.]” The promo ends with Dharmendra saying to Samarth, “God bless you.”

The caption of the promo reads, “Contestants ke saath hoga Dharmendra Ji ka swaagat! [Contestants will welcome Dharmendra Ji.]”

Bigg Boss Season 17 is currently streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema.