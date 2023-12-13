Bigg Boss 17: Aoora And Samarth Jurel Are Having This Much Fun In The House

Aoora And Samarth Jurel in the teaser of the show. (courtesy: colourstv)

The unexpected entry of K-pop sensation Aoora has brought about an extra dose of entertainment into the Bigg Boss Season 17 house. His unique blend of broken Hindi and playful remarks has struck a chord with fans of the show. It also appears he has successfully found a partner-in-crime within the house. No prizes for guessing that it is none other than Samarth Jurel, fondly known as Chintu. The two have formed a close bond and even playfully refer to themselves as "Chanku-Manku." In a recent promo, a montage video showcases the camaraderie between Aoora and Samarth. The video begins with both of them wearing comfy pyjamas and stepping in front of the camera. Aoora exclaims, "Aoora and Chintu," to which Chintu adds, "You Chanku, me Manku. Chanku-Manku." A charming moment unfolds as they bow down in front of a door, followed by a special handshake. The promo concludes with lively dance moves and a friendly fight, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating more from this dynamic duo.

The caption of the video reads, “Dosti ho toh aisi jahaan masti mazaak rahe non-stop! [Friendship should be like this, with non-stop fun and laughter.]”

Aoora's Hindi singing and delightful banter with fellow contestants are already a hit with fans. In a previous promo, Aoora opened up about his love life while engaging in a conversation with housemates. Seated in the Dimag Makan with Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, and Munawar Faruqui, Aoora faced a playful question from Abhishek about the number of girlfriends he has had. Without any hesitation, Aoora replied, "Four," and turned the tables by asking Abhishek about his romantic history. To this, Munawar jokingly claimed, "Hundred plus." Aoora's hilarious reaction to this revelation is not one to be missed, as he questioned, "Hundred?" The clip also showcases Aoora washing utensils and sharing jokes with Arun, having a good time with Munawar in the garden area, and receiving Hindi lessons from Vicky Jain, Arun, and Anurag Dobhal.

“Aoora ka chhaayega jadoo Bigg Boss ke ghar par [Aoora will spread his magic in the Bigg Boss house],” read the caption of the post.

Salman Khan welcomed Aoora as a wild-card contestant on Bigg Boss 17 following the elimination of Sana Raees Khan.